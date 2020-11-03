Greek and Turkish F-16 jets engage in dog fights over the Aegean Sea

Turkey continued its provocations in the Aegean on Tuesday as Turkish fighters violated Greek airspace, while there were also dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s.
A total of nine Turkish aircraft (six F-16s, two CN-235 reconnaissance planes, and one UAV) flew over the Northeast and Southeast Aegean, committing three violations and 11 infringements of the Athens FIR.
Four of the aggressor aircraft were armed, while Greek and Turkish fighters engaged in dog fights on three occasions.
According to a statement released by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement and established practices.