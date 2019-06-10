Greek and Turkish F-16s engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea

Four Turkish CN 235 spy planes and a formation of two Turkish F-16 fight jets violated Greek national airspace on 84 occasions.

The majority of the violations were carried out by the four Turkish spy aircraft that flew individually over the Aegean Sea.

The CN 235 aircraft made did 82 violations and five air traffic law violations of the Athens FIR.

In addition to the spy planes, two armed F-16s that made two violations of national airspace and engaged in dog fights with Greek fighter jets over the Aegean Sea.