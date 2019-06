Continuing its aggressive stance towards Greece, the Turkish Air Force violated the Hellenic National airspace 52 times.

A total of 10 Turkish aircraft illegally entered into the northeast, central and southeast Aegean.

Six Turkish F-16s, three CN-235 spy planes, and one helicopter entered Greek airspace.

On four occasions, Greek and Turkish F-16 fighter jets engaged in dog fights.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft also infringed on the Athens FIR.