Greek and Turkish fighter jets engage in dogfights over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace on 60 occasions, 5 of which resulted in Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaging in dogfights over the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish aircraft also infringed on the Athens FIR air traffic rules on 7 instances. The violations took place in the Northeastern, Central and Southeast Aegean Sea, with eleven Turkish aircraft (six F-16, two F-4s and three CN-235 spies). Of the 60 violations, 43 were carried out by the Turkish fighter jets and 17 by the CN-235.

The violations took place on the day the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on an official visit in Cyprus.

Earlier on Monday, 4 Turkish aircraft flew over three Greek islands. Two Turkish F-16s and two Turkish F-4s flew in formation, at 14:42 at an altitude of 16,000 feet above the Strongylos and Plaka islands.