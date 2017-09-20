Greek and Turkish coastguard boats face-off outside Lesvos harbour

A serious incident took place between a Greek coast guard vessel and a Turkish boat off the coast of the Island of Lesvos in Greek territorial waters, according to local news site Lesvosnews.gr.

The Greek boat was in the process executing a search and rescue operation of illegal immigrants in Greek territorial waters, when its was confronted by two Turkish coast guard boats. The report says after the Greek crew had taken the immigrants on board and where about to tow the inflatable boat to the port of Mytilene in Lesvos, two Turkish vessels started making dangerous manoeuvres within Greek waters around the Greek boat. The Greek crew informed the port authorities of the incident and proceeded to tow the boat back to Lesvos. The Turkish vessels continued to harass the Greek boat in a provocative manner until it reached the Mytilene harbour.