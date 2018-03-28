Greek-Australian petition for Macedonia goes online

Calling Australian MPs to ensure that the acronym FYROM stays in use

A petition started by a group of Greek-Australians, calling for Australia to maintain the use of the term Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, goes online.

The campaign began with the form, printed in Neos Kosmos, among other outlets, which people were urged to fill out and return to the Pam-Macedonian Association of Melbourne and Victoria.

Now the same petition is already online, featured on the Parliament of Australia website. Filed under petition number EN0525, and addressed to the Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives and Members of the House of Representatives, the petition statement reads as follows:

Petition Reason

The Citizens of Australia request that the House of Representatives of Australia retains the recognized name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as per the United Nations Agreement.

Petition Request

We request the House of Representatives respects the negotiations undertaken between Greece and FYROM and refrains from considering any action on this matter until negotiations are completed and formal agreements reached.

Anyone wishing to add their signatures to this cause, should go to this page.