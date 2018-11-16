Greek-Australian scientist hopes to cure cancer using spider venom

“We found the Australian funnel-web spider peptide was better at killing melanoma cancer cells and stopping them from spreading”

Recently published results from a study at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute have revealed that the cure for cancer could be hiding in the venom of spiders belonging to the Darling Downs funnel-web species.

According to Queensland researcher Dr. Maria Ikonomopoulou these spiders that can be found throughout eastern Australia and can cause severe symptoms of poisoning to humans, may do more good for mankind than bad.

“It’s very exciting,” Dr, Ikonomopoulou told abc.net.au in an interview.

“We found the Australian funnel-web spider peptide was better at killing melanoma cancer cells and stopping them from spreading, and it also didn’t have a toxic effect on healthy skin cells.”

As the researcher explained, venom from the funnel-web spider was extracted and chemically synthesized, revealing that it possesses anti-cancerous properties. Specifically, a peptide in the venom when tested was found that it can eliminate certain melanoma cancer cells and stop them from spreading.

