Greek brain drain on a steady rise

Just under a quarter million Greeks have opted to relocate abroad for work purposes in the first four months of 2017, according to data presented by the Athens International Airport “Eleftehrios Venizelos”. The figures showed that the majority of the approximately 221,524 “commuting diaspora”, a new term introduced by the Athens Airport to describe expat Greeks working who frequently enter and exit Greece, were employed in either Germany or Britain. The data highlights the extent of the brain drain, with the majority of those having abandoned Greece due to the economic crisis and a complete lack of opportunities being scientists or highly educated professionals. The number corresponds to a 7.6% rise in passenger transit at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport compared to 2016 when 690,566 had left over the course of the whole year, a 12% increase compared to 2015 when 618,502 commuting diaspora had been recorded.