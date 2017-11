Greek female celebrities have no reason to envy their foreign counterparts when it comes tempting curves. They have the Mediterranean DNA running through their veins. Just check out some of the bootylicious photos below if you are not convinced of the special assets.

Elena Papavasileiou

Olga Farmaki

Sissy Christidou

Antonia Kalimoukou

Doretta Papadimitriou

Athina Oikonomakou

Maria Korinthiou

Katerina Stikoudi

Eleni Foureira