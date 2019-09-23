Greek Church Bishop blasts Yoga and Pilates as worship

The Metropolitan of Argolida likened it to Christians prostrating to show their faith

A Greek Orthodox Metropolitan has blasted Yoga and Pilates as dangerous activities, as he claimed they were an act of worship and not mere exercising.

Metropolitan of Argolida Nektarios warned the faithful that mystical far-eastern meditation practices and exercises such as Yoga and other trendy activities were ill-advised and should be avoided by Christain believers.

His statements, which caused widespread reaction online, were made in the framework of an event on the matter under the auspices of the Holy Metropolis of Argolis titled “Dangerous Fads- Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, alternative practices.”

The Metropolitan also invited those who disagreed with the event to submit their views.

He emphasised that: “As we do in the church, we do repent by prostrating, whether small or deep, we do not do it as exercise. We manifest a worship of God. The same is true here. And that’s what we want to explain.”