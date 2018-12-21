Greek Council on Foreign Policy in progress after Turkey escalates provocations over Aegean Sea

The Greek National Council on Foreign Policy is in session after an escalation of Turkish provocations over the Aegean Sea (110 violations occurred on Thursday). The meeting, which had been scheduled before the spike in Turkish aggression, is chaired by Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Council’s main focus is a briefing on critical Foreign Policy issues in the upcoming period, the Cyprus issue and Greek-Turkish relations.