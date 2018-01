Related

Olympiakos will face AEL Athens in the Greek Cup quarter-finals with the first leg to be played in Piraeus, while PAOK will be tested against Atromitos. The other two matches are Panionios against Lamia and Pas Giannena vs. AEL. The first legs will be played on January 23-25 and the 2nd leg on February 6-8.