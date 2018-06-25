Greek dancers form human chain in shape of Macedonia (PHOTO)

One-thousand-five-hundred dancers in Edessa have formed a human chain in the shape of Macedonia for an impressive aerial photograph

The dancers’ difficult task took place during the 7th Convention of Greek Traditions in Edessa, northern Greece, entitled ‘The dance is life’.

An initiative of the Pontian Association of Edessa ‘Agios Theodoros Gavras’, according to local media, several cultural organizations participated, presenting dances from Macedonia, Pontus, Thrace, Asia Minor and Epirus.

It was the 1,500 Pontian dancers, though, who formed the map of Macedonia with their bodies in a football field.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter