Greek Defence Minister Kammenos calls ND shadow Minister Kikilias for urgent briefing

The developments on the arrest of the two Greek soldiers and their charging by the Turkish courts of espionage are rapid, as Greece’s National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos summoned the shadow Minister, and New Democracy (ND) MP Vassilis Kikilias to the Ministry for a briefing.

Meanwhile, the Greek Pentagon said the two soldiers were not facing charges of espionage but only illegal entry into a forbidden military zone.

According to sources in the Pentagon, the arrest of the two Greek soldiers was done without the use of force, while the Turkish soldiers allowed them to use their mobile phones to inform their military units of the incident.