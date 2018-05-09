Greek Deputy of State to Prince Charles: I am a Manchester United fan (video)

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla landed in Athens, Greece where the Prince of Wales was in for a slight surprise, as the Greek Deputy of State Terens Quick welcomed him by informing him that he was a Manchester United fan.

As can be heard in the brief exchange that transpired the Greek politician said: “Hello and welcome to Greece. My name is Terens Quick, and…and I am a Manchester United supporter”. After a chuckle by Mr Quick Prince Charles disappointed his host by informing him that Manchester City was better. “Manchester City seem to be doing a bit better”, he said.