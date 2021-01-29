Greek entertainment industry ‘boiling’ as more revelations of abuse and sexual harassment expected to emerge

Following the recent accusations by Greek actress Zeta Douka in public that she had been abused and bullied by famous actor Giorgos Kimoulis during their collaboration in the past, more people in the entertainment industry are coming forward with allegations of abuse and sexual harassment in their workplace.

According to sources, at least four actresses are said to be ready to share their own traumatic experience with a colleague who is held in the highest regard.

The actor purportedly harassed them in a vulgar way, leaving them wondering why he had done it.

Meanwhile, the theatrical scene is boiling, since after the accusations against Giorgos Kimoulis, more similar stories are emerging about cases of sexual harassment and physical abuse in the workplace.

Kimoulis had responded by threatening to take the matter to courts, denying all allegations by Douka.

At least two names, an actor-director, and a director who have staged top shows in private and state theatres, have been revealed in the last 24 hours.

Many believe that if the people come out and make official eponymous complaints, the entertainment industry will be rocked in its foundations.