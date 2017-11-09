Greek female physicist wins international prize

Greek physicist Asimina Arvanitaki will be awarded this year’s “Giuseppe Sciacca” International Science Prize at the 16th World Volunteer Institution, which will take place on Saturday, November 11 at 17:30, at the Pontifical University of Urbaniana Lecture Hall in the Vatican in Rome.

Asimina Arvanitaki is a top-level scientist and the first Greek woman to hold the chair of Aristarchos Research Center at the Perimeter Institute in Canada, the world’s largest theoretical physics research center, and has been distinguished for her groundbreaking research on unlocking the secrets of the universe.

“We are delighted that for the third year the Science Award is awarded to a Greek woman, Asimina Asimina Arvanitaki, who has excelled on the global stage of science and makes us proud,” said Ms. Vicky Baffatakis, General Secretary of the International Giuseppe Sciacca Prize, Archaeologist – Communicator, who is effectively the ambassador of the Sciacca Awards not only in Greece but also globally, particularly in promoting the values of Solidarity and Volunteerism.

The “Giuseppe Sciacca” International Awards are one of the world’s largest institutions, promoting the principles of volunteering, values, and ideals, ethos, love, and friendship among peoples. The institution acknowledges the excellence of young people around the world who stand out and distinguish themselves in different fields.

The awards were founded in 2001 in L’Aquila, Italy, by the Vatican clergyman and Professor of Law, Bruno Lima. They are dedicated to the memory of Giuseppe Sciacca, a 26-year-old student of Architecture, who lost his life when his parachute failed to open during celebrations of “Our Lady of Love” Virgin Mary.