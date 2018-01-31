Greek fighter jets engage in dogfights with Turkish planes over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Airforce continued its provocations against Greece unabated for a third day in a row. This time 6 Turkish F-16 fighter jets and 2 CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft committed a total of 31 violations (30 of which were made by the spy planes) of Greek national airspace and 5 infringements of the Athens FIR. According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, two of the aircraft were armed and engaged in dogfights with Greek fighter jets over the Aegean Sea. All the aggressor planes were recognised and intercepted by the Hellenic Airforce.