Greek fisherman catches largest fish in the world! (photos)

Greek fisherman Vagellis Lagonas from Sidirounda, Chios broke the world record for catching the heaviest common dentex. The amateur fisherman caught the larger 11kg fish on July 26 at a depth of 35 metres and his feat was subsequently verified by the International Underwater Spearfishing Association. “It was a great dive from 22 to 35 meters. The temperature at the sea surface were 21 degrees Celsius and reasonably noticeably smaller in the depths” Vangelis Lagonas said.