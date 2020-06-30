Greek FM Dendias: Greece will continue to contribute to efforts for the rebuilding of Syria

The total implementation of the UN Resolutions & a political solution without third countries’ involvement is of major importance for Syria

Greece will continue to contribute to the collective efforts for the rebuilding of Syria and the return of the refugees to their homes, underlined Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a written statement after the completion of the fourth Brussels Conference on Syria.

Dendias who participated in the teleconference said that they examined the current situation in Syria and in the region and discussed the offering of additional support.

“The ongoing conflict had cause great suffering to the Syrian people, uprooting thousands of people from their homes. Moreover, a large part of infrastructures has been destroyed and coordinated efforts on the part of the international community as well as significant funds are necessary for their restoration,” he said.

He also noted that the total implementation of the UN Safety Council Resolutions and a political solution without third countries’ involvement is of major importance for Syria and for its people. “The international community’s efforts focus on the country’s rebuilding and the return of the refugees to their homes,” he underlined.

“I expressed Greece’s readiness to continue to contribute, within its capacity, in this collective effort,” Dendias said.

