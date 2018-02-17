Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry: “Turkey is detached from reality”

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesman, accused the Greek foreign Minister Nikos Kotzia of having adopted a non-peaceful attitude, which he describes as irresponsible, goes beyond the limits and urges him to comply with the common wishes of the prime ministers of the two countries.

The commentary relates to what the Greek Foreign Minister said in his interview with the Greek TV Channel “Alpha”, in which he warned Ankara after the latest incident in Imia, that there would be no such peaceful reaction from the Greek side next time a provokation of this magnitude takes place.

The reply of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Replying to a journalist’s question regarding comments made by the Spokesperson of the turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias’, interview on “Alpha” Channel, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexandros Yennimatas, stated: