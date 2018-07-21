Greek Foreign Minister: Russia should respect our country

The diplomatic fallout between Athens and Moscow continued, as Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Greece would not allow Russia to disrespect Greece and interfere in Greek internal affairs simply because it was more powerful.

In an interview with newspaper “Efimerida ton Syntakton”, the Greek top diplomat also commented on the Prespes agreement with Skopje on the name dispute, accusing anyone who expressed their disagreement over the deal as “acting as hyper-patriots really being lackeys”.

“Our national interests are the criteria for our policies. Russia must realise that it can not disregard the national interests of another state because it feels stronger towards it. We will not accept such an attitude, and we have proved it both for the West or the East,” he said.