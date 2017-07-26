Greek Freak: “I am not the star of Greece. We are all one unit”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (aka: the Greek Freak) joined his teammates at the Greek national team and spoke about his personal goals and the prospects of the team. The Greek Freak said he was happy to be part of the team, pointing out that the team had talent. “I want to be a good teammate. The team has talent. Day by day we have to become a group with the guys and I hope success comes through that process. I wanted to play last year and this year and I’m very happy to be here. Day by day we need to be focused on our goal”, he said. He went on to say that everyone needs to be focused on the team goal and become one unit to compete for the best. “There is no star in thisn team. We will all play together and give our best”, he said. Commenting on the success of the U20 basketball squad which won the European Championship, Giannis congratulated them adding that they set an example for all. As far his personal goals, Antetokounmpo said he never thought of the end goal but the journey. “In DecemverI will turn 24. I am old. I could say that I will come and we will aim for a medal. But we have to put pressure on ourselves. It sound nice to hear that we are aiming at getting a medal, but we we have to play hard and the new guys should’t have pressure on them”, he said.