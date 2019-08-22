“Greek-Freak” mania sweeps China as Greek national team arrives in Shanghai

The global star power of Giannis Antetkounmpo is undeniable. The Greek national basketball team landed at Shanghai airport in China on Thursday morning where hundreds of Chinese fans surrounded the NBA MVP for an autograph and a selfie.

Many of them were wearing Milwaukee Bucks jerseys with the name Antetokounmpo on the back.

The Greek team will travel to the neighbouring city of Suzhou, where it will participate in the Atlas International Tournament against Jordan on 24/8, China on 26/8 and one of Turkey or Senegal on 27/8. On 28/8 the team will travel to Nanjing, the city that will host the group Greece was drawn in, to complete its preparations.