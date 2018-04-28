Greek government approves F-16 upgrade progam

A total of 85 jet fighters will be upgraded to the F-16V standard

In an without any prior announcement emergency meeting on Saturday morning, the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense decided to upgrade 85 F-16s to the Viper standard.

The Minister of National Defense informed the Council that the US side has in principle accepted the revised Greek proposal, which takes into account the country’s fiscal commitments in the coming years. After that, the Council unanimously approved the implementation of the 85 aircraft upgrading program.

According to information, the cost of the Viper program will reach $1.5 billion.

