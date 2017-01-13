Greek government to Turkey: Aggressive rhetoric has no place in resolving Cyprus problem

The Greek government has sent a clear message to Turkey stressing that adopting aggressive rhetoric full of phobias was counterproductive in efforts to reach a just and viable solution on the Cypriot problem. The unofficial government note, released after the Geneva peace talks, stressed that the Greek government was determined to safeguard and exploit the dynamic created over a fair and lasting solution to the issue during the talks. “Despite crucial differences, there has been substantial progress recorded in the bi-communal talks. One of the positive outcomes at the talks was the exchange of maps”, the note pointed out. The paper also focused on the important fact that the issue of security and guarantees had been included in the negotiations, ushering in a new phase in talks. “In steady coordination and collaboration with the Cypriot Republic we will continue to work on and table proposals based on the principles we have laid down regarding guarantees and security”, the note read.