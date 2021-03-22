Greek Health Ministry orders private doctors to provide services in light of the rise in Covid-19 cases

The Greek Ministry of Health issued an order mandating private doctors in Attica to provide their services in the battle against coronavirus in light of the overwhelming pressure faced by state-hospital doctors due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases.

The Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias made the following statement:

“For weeks, the Ministry of Health addressed an invitation – an appeal to private doctors, for the strengthening of the Hospitals of the National Health Service in the third major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, very few private doctors came forward. We thank them.

Taking into account the emergency conditions and the urgent need for treatment of our fellow human beings, the Ministry of Health is ordering personal services of doctors of the specialties of Physicians, Pulmonologists and General Practitioners in Attica”.

The orders will be sent to 206 doctors under the age of 60 collaborating with the National Organisation for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY), concerning the specialties of Pathologists, Pulmonologists, and General Practitioners in Attica who are required for one month.