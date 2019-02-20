Greek lawyer takes on Erdogan (video)

The attorney acknowledges that the case could drag on for several years, but he believes it is a strong one

Greek lawyer Andreas Akaras believes he has a strong case against Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a civil lawsuit alleging the Turkish president ordered his bodyguards to beat protesters in Washington, D.C. in May 2017, Greeks-focused news site Greek Reporter said on Monday.

The clashes occurred during Erdogan’s visit to the United States, when his security team and armed guards violently clashed with a group of protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence, punching and kicking the demonstrators.

Eleven people were injured and nine were taken to hospital after Erdogan’s security detail attacked protesters carrying the flag of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party in the U.S. capital.

U.S. police characterized it as a “brutal attack”, while the U.S. State Department condemned it as an assault on free speech and warned Turkey that the action would not be tolerated.

