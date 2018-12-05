Greek man creates new world with “Playmogreek” figures

The historically-accurate dolls charm and delight people of all ages

“Playmogreek” is the recent creation of Petros Kaminiotis, a young Greek man with plenty of imagination and patience. His unique figures are based on the popular Playmobil toys, yet he has made a new world out of them.

Kaminiotis’ toys are not plastic and they are all handmade. He uses humble materials such as paper, napkins, colored pencils, markers and glue to make the figurines, which are dressed in traditional Greek costumes.

Crafted with incredible detail, there are miniatures of Karagounes, Vlaches, and Sarakatsanes islanders wearing their traditional colorful costumes. Kaminiotis also created a doll called “Queen Amalia”, which features a long “silk” gown.

Petros Kaminiotis is only 19 years old and a student in Marketing and Communication at the Athens University of Economics and Business. He began making the figurines at a very young age.

His participation in traditional Greek dance groups gave him the idea to create figures with the ornate costumes of the dancers.

The “Playmogreek” or “Greekmobil”, figurines have attracted the interest of toy collectors and museums from all over the world. Diaspora Greeks, who feel nostalgic about their homeland and see a part of their culture in the imaginative toys, also love his beautiful creations.

Kaminiotis’ figurines have been featured in numerous exhibitions abroad. They currently are on exhibit at the National Historical Museum in Athens.

