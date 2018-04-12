Greek Minister Kotzias says the most difficult matters lie ahead after meeting with FYROM Foreign Minister Dimitrov

The Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias said the most important issue regarding the name dispute with FYROM was the matter of irredentism. Mr Kotzias agreed there had been some positive steps in talks over the name dispute following his meeting with his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov. “The most serious issue for us is the issue of irredentism”, he told reporters after the meeting. “We always hope to be able to do the most difficult”, he added.
