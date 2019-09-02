Greek Minister: Six skyscraper to be built at Hellinikon

Greek Minister for Development and and Investment Adonis Georgiadis revealed that six skyscrapers were planned to be erected at the Hellinikon project at the old airport in Athens.

Speaking about the Mater Plan of the project to SKAI radio, Mr. Georgiadis blasted the previous government of Alexis Tsipras for failing to provide even a single structure in the site business plan.

The Minister added that by the end of the year, the Greek government would have received the 300 million euros advance payment and estimated that works on the project would start early next year.

Mr. Georgiadis also noted that the tender for the casino competition would be held on October 4.