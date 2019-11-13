Greek mother at porn casting demands her daughter sleep with 50 men to make a “splash”…

The porn industry in Greece appears to be enjoying a boom due to the economic crisis facing the country since 2010. So much so that a Greek mother escorted her 25-year-old daughter to a casting in Athens and “demanded” from the producers that her daughter have ex with 50 men to stand out from the rest of the “competitors”.

As bizarre as the story might sound, it is absolutely true, as Sirina Productions owner, Mr. Sirinakis, whose erotic movie production company was responsible for the casting that took place recently in Peristeri, Athens confirmed in an interview to newspaper Espresso.

According to Espresso a mother took her 25-year-old daughter to Sirinakis laying down her terms for her daughter to get involved. Specifically, she asked that her daughter play in the movie with 50 men to stand out!

“The mother came with her daughter. The irony of the incident, however, was that the mother set the sole precondition for her daughter to take part in the movie: ‘for her [daughter] not to be like the rest of the porn stars'”. When I asked her what she meant and if she understood that her daughter was going to play porn, she replied: ‘I know. If you choose her to play with one or two men, she will be like everyone else or like every unknown porn girl. For my daughter to play, I want over 50 Greeks in a row to make a difference! Otherwise she’s not playing!’” said the mother to the astonished owner of Sirina!

Mr. Sirinakis made it clear that the reasons the mother and daughter went to him were not financial, as the 25-year-old explained to him that she was simply sexually liberated and wanted to experience new things.

“They both looked very normal. They were well-dressed, well articulated, and from their whole demeanour, I realised that they had an above average level of education… The daughter, in fact, has graduated from college!”, Sirinakis said.

As the owner of Sirina explained, however, some people who had contacted with him were suffering serious survival problems. “There was a mother with a little kid, a beautiful woman, and say to me in tears:”They’re kicking me out of the house. I just want to play for it and then I’ll see what I’ll do in my life!’ I gave her the money and let her leave. I never put people in desperation to play in my movies,” he says.