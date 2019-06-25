Greek Olympic champion Babis Holides has died aged 62 (photos)

The Greek world of sports mourns the death of Babis Holides. At the age of 62, the great athlete of Greco-Roman wrestling has died of a heart attack.

Babis Holidis excelled in the Greco-Roman wrestling, while he was twice an Olympic champion.

He was born in Kazakhstan of Greek parents on October 1, 1956. In 1968 he took his first steps in professional wrestling and since then he took part in four Olympic Games (Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988).

He won two Olympic medals and from 1998 until 2000 he was a coach of the Men’s National Team, along with Dimitris Thanopoulos and Aristides Grigorakis.

According to the first information, Babis Holidis drove his daughter to a dance lesson when he felt unwell. He was rushed to the hospital, but he died of a heart attack before he got there.