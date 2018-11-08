Greek-owned oil tanker collided with Norwegian warship

The Greek-owned oil tanker Sola TS, flying a Maltese flag has collided with Norwegian warship KNM Helge Ingstad in the Hjeltefjord near Bergen in Norway.

Eight people were lightly injured in the collision. The KNM Helge Ingstad had been returning from Nato military exercises.

The tanker, the Sola TS, was only slightly damaged and it appears that it did not spill oil.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the collision, which reportedly occurred shortly after 04:00 (03:00 GMT), and led to 137 people being taken off the warship.

The Maltese-flagged vessel had left Equinor’s Sture oil shipment terminal with a cargo of North Sea crude, Reuters news agency reports.

Sture, a major export oil terminal, was shut down temporarily as a precautionary measure.