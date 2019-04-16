Greek photojournalist wins Pulitzer Prize

Greek photographer Alkis Konstantinidis received the Pulitzer Prize for the second time, as part of the Reuters team for photographic coverage of the US-Mexican refugee crisis.

The winning team of Reuters was won in the category of “Breaking News Photography”.

The Pulitzer Prize posted a congratulatory note on its Instagram account for the Reuters winning team. As stated, the prize was awarded “for the vivid and impressive visual narrative of urgent, desperate and sad immigrants while traveling to the US from Central and South America.”