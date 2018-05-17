Greek PM Alexis Tsipras had an hour and a half meeting FYROM’s Zoran Zaev

May, 17 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

He also had a meeting with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with his counterpart from FYROM Zoran Zaev for one and a half hours, on the sidelines of the EU – Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.

According to information, the meeting was positive and progress was made in the talks on the solution of the name dispute. More details will be given by the Prime Minister in an upcoming press conference.

After the meeting with Zaev, the Greek Prime Minister met with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.  

