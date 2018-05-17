Greek PM Alexis Tsipras had an hour and a half meeting FYROM’s Zoran Zaev

He also had a meeting with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with his counterpart from FYROM Zoran Zaev for one and a half hours, on the sidelines of the EU – Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.

According to information, the meeting was positive and progress was made in the talks on the solution of the name dispute. More details will be given by the Prime Minister in an upcoming press conference.

Συνάντηση με τον Πρωθυπουργό της ΠΓΔΜ, Ζόραν Ζάεφ, στη Σόφια. pic.twitter.com/sRCz5WM9LA — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) May 17, 2018

After the meeting with Zaev, the Greek Prime Minister met with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.