Greek PM arrives in Cyprus for EU Med-Group meeting

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived at the “Philoxenia” Convention centre in Nicosia, Cyprus to attend the 5th EU Med Group meeting.

Mr. Tsipras was received by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades, as well as the leaders of the other countries: French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Portugal’s Antonio Costa, and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

Upon completion of the meeting, the participants will make statements to the journalists and will attend a dinner at the Presidential Palace.