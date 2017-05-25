Greek PM in Brussels for NATO Summit

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is attending the NATO Summit in Brussels, Thursday, where he is expected to hold crucial bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering about the Greek debt problem. Mr. Tsipras hopes to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in the wings of the meeting to present the need for a complete solution to the Greek matter, including a package of medium term measures for a debt relief that would allow Greece to exit the markets and enter the European Central Bank’s (ECB) QE program. A brief meeting with US President Donald Trump can not be ruled out, according to sources. The same sources says that the only scheduled meeting is with Albanian PM Edi Rama. Greece will underline that the role of NATO is to reinforce collective security and aid in maintaining peace in the wider region based on international law. Greece will highlight the its role as pillar of stability in the Balkan and eastern Mediterranean region, while it recognises the significance of battling global terrorism, a goal that should be part of a more strategic plan for peace and stability in the area. The Greek PM is accompanied in Brussels by Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.