Greek PM meets with Colombian President at UN Summit

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation between the countries on a series of fields

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the 74th UN General Assembly.

The Colombian President recalled that he had spent several months in our country noting that the Greek culture, its civilisation, and his overall experience in the country had greatly impacted him on his journey.

On his part, the Prime Minister thanked th Colombian President for his kind words and underlined the importance Greece attaches to bilateral political and economic relations with Colombia. The two leaders agreed that there is much room for improvement in relations between the two countries in the economic, commercial and cultural fields.

The Colombian president invited Mr. Mitsotakis to visit the Latin America country with the Greek PM reciprocating.

Greece requested Colombia’s support for its candidacy as a non-permanent UN member (2025-2026).

The two leaders discussed the situation in Venezuela, based on the principles of respect for human rights and the need for progress and prosperity in Latin America. They also examined the setting up of business missions, first from Colombia to Greece and then vice versa, to develop opportunities for cooperation in shipping, agricultural production, and tourism.