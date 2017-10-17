Lagarde to Tsipras: Implement reforms

Oct, 17 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Greek PM meets with IMF head in Washington

Related

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Washington. During their 15-minute private meeting the two discussed the need for the implementation of the measures by Greece, as well as the necessity for a debt relief. Both recognised that Greece was a on a path of economic recovery, as well as a swift and timely completion of the 3rd review. During a joint press conference after their meting, the Greek PM underlined that the country was finally turning a new leaf after years of efforts by the Greek public had bore fruit leading to a visible and viable exit from the economic crisis.

Ms. Lagarde welcomed Mr. Tsipras to the organisation’s headquarters and stressed that the achieved progress via the implementation of the programme was positive noting that the application of the agreement for debt relief was of substantive importance to support Greece and its subsequent return to sustainable growth. During their extended meeting, which lasted 50 minutes with the participation of the Greek Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis from the Greek side, among others, and IMF officials, the talks pretty much reiterated the need for a fast implementation of the reforms and the need for some kind of debt relief. Earlier the Greek PM had called for investments by the Chicago Greek American community during his address at the Chicago Council of Global Affairs. Mr. Tsipras is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White at 7pm (Greek time) on Tuesday.

(Ξένη Δημοσίευση) Η Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde υποδέχεται τον πρωθυπουργό Αλέξη Τσίπρα κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησής τους, τη Δευτέρα 16 Οκτωβρίου 2017, στην Ουάσιγκτον. Ο πρωθυπουργός που πραγματοποιεί πενθήμερη επίσκεψη στις ΗΠΑ, θα συναντήσει τον Πρόεδρο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, Donald Trump, τον Αντιπρόεδρο, Mike Pence, καθώς και τη Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/Andrea Bonetti

(Ξένη Δημοσίευση) Η Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde υποδέχεται τον πρωθυπουργό Αλέξη Τσίπρα κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησής τους, τη Δευτέρα 16 Οκτωβρίου 2017, στην Ουάσιγκτον. Ο πρωθυπουργός που πραγματοποιεί πενθήμερη επίσκεψη στις ΗΠΑ, θα συναντήσει τον Πρόεδρο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, Donald Trump, τον Αντιπρόεδρο, Mike Pence, καθώς και τη Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/Andrea Bonetti

(Ξένη Δημοσίευση) Ο πρωθυπουργός, Αλέξης Τσίπρας συνομιλεί με τη Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησής τους, τη Δευτέρα 16 Οκτωβρίου 2017, στην Ουάσιγκτον. Ο πρωθυπουργός που πραγματοποιεί πενθήμερη επίσκεψη στις ΗΠΑ, θα συναντήσει τον Πρόεδρο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, Donald Trump, τον Αντιπρόεδρο, Mike Pence, καθώς και τη Γενική Διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Νομισματικού Ταμείου, Christine Lagarde. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/Andrea Bonetti

Tags With: