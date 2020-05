The two men had a phone conversation on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece, as soon as circumstances allowed, during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

The PM talked with the head of the Roman Catholic Church about the challenge facing the world in due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to address it.

The Greek PM informed the Pontiff about Greece’s initiatives on the protection of the environment, stressing it was high on the Greek agenda.