Greek PM Mitsotakis to Bloomberg on tourism, Europe vaccine distribution (video)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed in an interview the outlook for tourism in Greece, Europe’s vaccine distribution, plans to repay Greece’s IMF loan, and his view on Mario Draghi’s appointment as Italy’s Prime Minister.

He spoke with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on “Bloomberg Markets”.

