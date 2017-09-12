Greek PM Tsipras to address WHO session in Hungary

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will be the keynote speaker at the 67th session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Europe on Tuesday at the invitation of the WHO.

Mr. Tsipras will deliver his speech at 11.30am with the man theme: “Sustainable growth, health well-being for all ages”. The Greek PM is scheduled to meet with the head of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gheberyesus

During his stay in Budapest, Mr. Tsipras will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Hungarian Parliament (13:00 Athens time). Greek Health Minister will also attend a working meal at among Ministers and address a series of issues like mental health and medicine.