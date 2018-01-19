Greek PM welcomes NATO Secretary’s stance on FYROM dispute in phone contact

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras welcomed the statements made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the name dispute with FYROM during a phone conversation between the two men late Friday. During their phone contact, the Greek PM underlined the importance of standing faithfully the implementation of the declarations at the NATO Bucharest Summit. The head of the military alliance made it clear during his recent visit to FYROM that the country would not be allowed into NATO before the name issue with Greece had been resolved.