Greek police bid emotional farewell to K-9 dog

The Greek police (ELAS) posted a moving tweet on its official Twitter account bidding farewell to one of its dogs.
The K-9 dog called Jackie, which was a member of the narcotics squad, died last week after 7 years on the force.
According to ELAS, Jackie served for 7 years on the force in the fight against drugs before receiving special training as a dog guide for people with disabilities.
Ο Αστ. σκύλος Κ9 “Τζάκι” έφυγε από τη ζωή χθες, μετά από μάχη με τον καρκίνο
▪Για 7 χρόνια προσέφερε στον αγώνα κατά της μάστιγας των ναρκωτικών, ενώ μετά την “αποστράτεια” του, εκπαιδεύτηκε ως βοηθός συνεδριών για άτομα με αναπηρίες
Συλληπητήρια στον αστ. συνοδό! #Δενξεχνάμε pic.twitter.com/drBP21OQwL
— Ελληνική Αστυνομία (@hellenicpolice) December 15, 2018