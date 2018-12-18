Greek police bid emotional farewell to K-9 dog

Dec, 18 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Jackie died of cancer

The Greek police (ELAS) posted a moving tweet on its official Twitter account bidding farewell to one of its dogs.
The K-9 dog called Jackie, which was a member of the narcotics squad, died last week after 7 years on the force.

According to ELAS, Jackie served for 7 years on the force in the fight against drugs before receiving special training as a dog guide for people with disabilities.

 

