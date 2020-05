Greek police find over 2kg of cocaine in stolen car in Athens

Authorities are conducting investigations to locate the perpetrators

Greek police detected over 2kg of cocaine hidden in a parked vehicle on Wednesday in Athens.

Officers of the Hellenic Emergency Response Unit (DIAS) found 2.210kg of cocaine stashed in the luggage compartment of a car parked in the suburb of Glyfada. The vehicle was missing its license plates and had been reported as stolen.

The DrugProsecution Sub-Directorate is conducting investigations to identify the perpetrators.