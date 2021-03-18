Greek porn star: I was stripped and brutally beaten by a gang of women (photos)

Greek porn actress Maria Alexandrou described her nightmare ordeal when a gang of 6 women, as she alleges, forced her to follow them to a secluded spot in Thessaloniki where they viciously beat her up.

Alexandrou says the incident occurred last March in Thessaloniki, speaking to the tabloid newspaper “Espresso”. The well-known model and erotic film star filed a complaint to the local police department, while as she told protothema.gr, all she is waiting for is for the trial date to be set so her attackers can face justice.

“It was a real nightmare what I experienced that day. It was early in the morning on March 6 when four women approached me outside a friend’s house on Tsimiski Street in Thessaloniki. I recognised one of them because she had created other problems for me. I was threatened and taken to a secluded spot outside Thessaloniki.”

As she said the attack happened over a man. “There, they started cursing and beating me badly while tearing my clothes with knives and cutting my hair. I tried in vain to defend myself and all I begged was to get out of it all alive. They were all furious, I could see it in their eyes. It could not have been worse. I had differences with the two, but as I could see none of them were well in their minds. They took my bag and my mobile phones and left me there.”

As she explains, everything was done for the eyes of a third person, while one of the women threatened her months ago through messages.

