Greek President: Armed Forces ready to defend homeland against any threat

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, commended the country’s military on occasion of celebration for the Day of the Armed Forces.

Mr. Pavlopoulos praised the combat readiness of the Greek armed forces, stressing they were effectively defending the homeland and the national sovereignty against any threat.

Mr. Pavlopoulos emphasized that the Greek people were felt confident in the high morale and honor of the Greek military. “Our people and our nation express their gratitude to them, recognising that, with exemplary respect for the principles and values ​​of democracy, they are defending effectively, against every threat and harm wherever it comes from, our homeland and our national sovereignty.”

The President attended the doxology at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens in honour of the Armed Forces before he lay a wreath at the monument of the unknown soldier.