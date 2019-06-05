Greek President Pavlopoulos attends 75th D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth (photos-videos)

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos attended the 75th D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth on Wednesday, the departure point for the largest portion of the WWII Allied Forces’ fleet for Normandy. The Greek head of state was part of the commemorative photo, which included US President Donald Trump, the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders from 15 countries.

The world heads of State were received by Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth.

Tomorrow, June 6 will mark 75 years since the Allied fleet invaded the beaches of Normandy in France which shifted the momentum of the conflict with Nazi Germany. The main anniversary celebrations will continue tomorrow at Normandy.

The unprecedented military operation saw a total of 150,000 soldiers land on the beaches with estimates putting the Allied casualties at 10,000, while Germany lost between 4,000-9,000 men.