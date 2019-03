He expressed his horror over the hideous attack

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos conveyed his condolences to the people of New Zealand and expressed his horror over the mosque attacks on Friday.

The message was conveyed through Greece’s ambassador to Canberra who is also accredited to New Zealand.

Pavlopoulos expressed horror for the hideous act of blind violence and religious hatred against innocent citizens, sending his condolences to the families of the dead and wishing the rapid recovery of the injured.